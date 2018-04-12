2 Separate Freeway Shootings Reported in the East Bay: CHP

A bullet hole is seen on a car that was shot at along Highway 4 in the East Bay. (April 12, 2018)

Two separate freeway shootings were reported in the East Bay Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The first shooting reportedly occurred around 9:30 p.m. along Interstate 680 near Treat Boulevard on the border of Walnut Creek and Concord, according to the CHP.

A person reported that they were involved in some sort of altercation and that bottles were thrown at their vehicle, according to the CHP. The back window of the vehicle was left shattered.

When the person returned home, they realized there were bullet fragments in the back seat of their vehicle, prompting them to call authorities, the CHP stated.

At around the same time, a separate shooting happened along Highway 4 near Port Chicago Highway, according to the CHP.

The shootings do not appear to be connected at this time, according to the CHP.

Further information was not available.