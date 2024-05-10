Cirque du Soleil returns to the South Bay  with ‘Kooza'

Flips, acrobatics and eccentric costumes — Cirque du Soleil is bringing its touring show “Kooza” to the South Bay.

“Kooza” will be playing at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds through the end of May, with tickets available online.

The show is about “The Innocent,” who the company describes as “an endearing yet naïve clown looking for his place in the world.”

There are hundreds of costumes in the show, specifically made for all the stunts.

“We need to take into consideration their acrobatics performance and security first,” said costume designer Marie-Chantale Vaillancourt. “That’s the main concern, and that’s my main concern when I design.

The show marks Cirque du Soleil’s first return to San Jose in five years.