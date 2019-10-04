Manager Bruce Bochy #15 of the San Francisco Giants looks on from the dugout prior to the start of a Major League Baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on July 23, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

Bruce Bochy is gone but he never will be forgotten. Sergio Romo is doing his best to make sure that remains the case.

Bochy finished up his career as Giants manager last Sunday, saying goodbye to the place he called home over the past 13 seasons with a lengthy postgame ceremony and a heartfelt speech. The legendary manager helped bring three World Series titles to San Francisco, and will forever live in the hearts of Giants fans everywhere.

Romo, who played for Bochy for nine seasons, tweeted out a petition Thursday trying to get the name of King Street, which runs in front of Oracle Park, renamed to Bruce Bochy Boulevard.

Not a bad idea.

Romo will be busy this October as he tries to help the Minnesota Twins win their first World Series title since 1991. The right-hander was big part of the Giants' playoff bullpen in 2010, 2012 and 2014 and hopes to bring that experience to a Twins team that will face the vaunted New York Yankees in the ALDS.

As for the Giants, they enter the offseason with a number of questions that president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi will be tasked with solving.