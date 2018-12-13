In this photo illustration a cheeseburger and french fries are served up at a Shake Shack restaurant.

Prepare your taste buds, burger lovers. Shake Shack is opening up its first-ever location in the Bay Area.

The New York City-based burger chain will set up shop in Palo Alto at the Stanford Shopping Center with opening day slated for Saturday.

Not familiar with Shake Shack? The burger chain, which started out in the early 2000s as a simple hot dog cart in Manhattan, has blossomed into a nationwide and international business that dishes out burgers, chicken sandwiches, flat-top hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, frozen custard, shakes, beer, wine, breakfast sandwiches, and even treats for dogs.

Shake Shack's Palo Alto establishment will serve up the traditional items listed on its menu in addition to an exclusive burger made specifically to celebrate the Northern California launch. The Golden Gate Double burger features Angus beef patties, white cheddar cheese, pickles and smoked garlic mayonnaise nestled in between sweet potato buns.

Golden State Double burger at Shake Shack

Photo credit: Shake Shack

The Shake Shack in Palo Alto is located at 180 El Camino Real, Suite No. 950. It will be open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The burger chain has locations in 26 states across the country and in Washington, D.C. It has also set up shop in at least 12 countries outside of the United States.