Shark Attacks Fisherman at Pebble Beach

A spear fisherman was attacked by a shark Friday afternoon in Monterey County.

Authorities said the incident occurred about 1:45 p.m. in Stillwater Cove, near The Lodge at Pebble Beach.

Firefighters responding to the scene treated the victim and assisted with evacuations of other people in the area of Carmel Beach and Stillwater Cove.

A witness tells NBC-affiliate KSBW the victim suffered a significant bite to his right leg, but he is in stable condition at a trauma center in Salinas.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident.

No other information was immediately available.