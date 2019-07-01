Joe Pavelski Leaving Sharks, Signing With Stars

San Jose Sharks forward Joe Pavelski (8) celebrates his side's victory in game seven of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks on May 8, 2019 at SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

That's going to take some getting used to.

Joe Pavelski has played his entire NHL career with the Sharks, but San Jose's captain now has a new team, and it might be tough for some San Jose fans to swallow.

Pavelski is headed to the Dallas Stars.

That ... just doesn't look right.

Alas, it's real. Pavelski's deal with Dallas is for three years and $21 million. It's fair market value for a player who led San Jose with 38 goals last season, but more than the Sharks could afford for an aging center who will turn 35 years old later in July.

Pavelski finishes his Sharks career having tallied 355 goals and 406 assists in 963 games with San Jose, ranking in the top-four in each category in franchise history. The Sharks surely would have preferred to retain Pavelski, but it was unlikely to begin with, due to San Jose being in a cap crunch.

Earlier in the day, the Sharks reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Timo Meier.

While it will be tough for the Sharks to see Pavelski go to a longtime rival, he will go down as one of the most beloved players in franchise history.

Pavelski signing in Dallas causes two further changes. One, Pavelski will have to find a new number, as his traditional No. 8 has been retired by the Stars.

And, from San Jose's perspective, it's time to name another captain. The smart money is on Logan Couture.