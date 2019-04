Timo Meier #28 of the San Jose Sharks celebrates a goal in the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Seven of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 23, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

With four power play goals in less than 3 minutes in the third period, the San Jose Sharks rallied to take the lead then won in overtime over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 7 of their first-round series, advancing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sharks captain Joe Pavelski drew a 5-minute major halfway through the third and had to be helped off the ice, leading to San Jose's improbable flurry.