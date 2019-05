Traffic on northbound Interstate 880 in the East Bay was backed up for miles after it was temporarily shut down for a shooting investigation. (May 2, 2019)

Interstate 880 in San Lorenzo was temporarily shut down Thursday night while the California Highway Patrol investigated a shooting on the freeway, the CHP said.

A Sig-alert was issued about 7:15 p.m. for I-880 issued for I-880 northbound from Hacienda to I-238, the CHP said.

No further details were immediately available.