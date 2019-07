NBC Bay Area File image

BART is deciding whether it should put a pedestrian-bicycle bridge at its Antioch station—and it needs your help.

The bridge, which would go across Highway 4 and connect neighborhoods near the station, was proposed in the past but the proposal was axed due to financial concerns.

BART is now asking for the public’s help in deciding if the bridge would be useful to neighbors, and if they would ride more frequently if it existed. Click here to cast your vote.