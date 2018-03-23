Sig-Alert Issued After Accident Causes Tesla Model X to Catch Fire on Hwy 101

A Sig-alert has been issued after a crash caused a car to catch fire, closing four lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers said the accident is just south of the junction where Highway 101 meets state Highway 85.

Mountain View fire spokespeople confirmed that the department was responding to the scene but did not have any further information around 10 a.m.

The right two lanes on southbound 101 are still open for traffic to filter through, CHP officers said, but the remainder of the lanes in that direction have been closed since the accident was reported at 9:29 a.m.



