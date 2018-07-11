Sleeping Giants: Fans Camp Out Under Stars at AT&T Park - NBC Bay Area
Sleeping Giants: Fans Camp Out Under Stars at AT&T Park

The annual campout at AT&T Park is the longest running stadium slumber party in the country.

By Jennifer Gonzalez

Published at 8:48 PM PDT on Jul 11, 2018 | Updated at 11:53 PM PDT on Jul 11, 2018

    SF Giants Fans Camp Out Under Stars at AT&T Park

    More than 500 fans camped out at AT&T Park for the 16th annual slumber party, an event where fans get the chance to sleep where their baseball heroes make history. (Published Thursday, July 12, 2018)

    Ever wish you could walk out on the field where your favorite baseball team plays? How about camping out under the stars in the outfield and dream of your baseball heroes? 

    On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants and AT&T Park hosted their 16th annual slumber party, an event where fans get the chance to sleep where their baseball heroes make history. 

    The annual campout is one of the longest-running stadium slumber parties in the country. 

    Fans who join in on the campout get the opportunity to participate in a digital scavenger hunt, pizza, midnight snacks, movies and even get to have breakfast as the sun rises on the field. 

    This year 500 fans camped out at AT&T Park, enjoying movies like "A League of Their Own" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

