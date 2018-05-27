Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash that killed two Sunday in Petaluma. (May 27, 2018)

Two people died Sunday after a small plane made a crash-landing on a street in Petaluma, according to the Petaluma Fire Department.

The plane, which went down about 4:05 p.m. on East Washington Street near Old Adobe Road, was trying to land at Petaluma Municipal Airport but came up short, according to an FAA official.

The two people who died were the only occupants on the plane, and no one on the ground was injured, officialis said.

Witnesses said they heard a popping sound and then the engine sputtered before the plane went down.

The crash occurred about a half-mile from the airport runway. Petaluma police and California Highway Patrol units were conducting traffic control and asking people to avoid the area.

No further details were available.