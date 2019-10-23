South Bay Receives Funding Boost for Affordable Housing

The South Bay is getting a major funding boost for affordable housing.

Santa Clara County has voted to spend $33 million on two developments: one on Auzerais Avenue and another at Gallup and Mesa drives near Almaden Expressway and Blossom Hill Road.

About half of the funds come from the housing bond county voters passed in 2016. The other half comes from the California Department of Housing and Community Development's "No Place Like Home Program."

Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese says the county is on track with its goal of creating at least 4,800 units of housing by the summer of 2027.

