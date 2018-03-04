Skiers and snowboarders take advantage of the fresh powder at Kirkwood Mountain Resort. (Mar. 3, 2018)

What a difference a week makes.

More than eight feet of fresh powder reportedly fell at at least two Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts over the past seven days as rounds of ferocious winter weather battered the Sierra Nevada with much-needed snowfall.

Squaw Valley Resort on Sunday reported picking up as much as 99 inches of new snow during the seven-day span while Kirkwood Mountain Resort — located about 20 miles south of South Lake Tahoe — reported welcoming 97 inches during that same time period.

Several feet of snow covers the ground at Kirkwood Mountain Resort. (Mar. 3, 2018)

Photo credit: Kirkwood Mountain Resort

Kirkwood and Squaw Valley weren't the only resorts to benefit from Mother Nature's gift. Sierra-at-Tahoe reported receiving 85 inches of fluffy powder at its summit and 60 inches at its base over the past week. Sugar Bowl near Truckee reported that it picked up 78 inches since last Sunday.

The slopes at Northstar California Resort and Heavenly Mountain Resort reportedly accumulated 66 and 68 inches, respectively.