Suspect Being Chased Ends Up in Water Near Highway 37 in Sonoma County - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Suspect Being Chased Ends Up in Water Near Highway 37 in Sonoma County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Sweat More, Sleep Better
    NBC Bay Area
    Authorities work the scene where a pursuit suspect went into the water near Highway 37 in Sonoma County.

    A wanted felon led a police chase in the North Bay on Wednesday and ended up fleeing into the marshlands and water along Highway 37, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

    The suspect was pulled from the water by a California Highway Patrol helicopter and taken from the scene in an ambulance. His condition was not known, officials said.

    The CHP pursuit originated in American Canyon, and authorities there requested help from Sonoma deputies as the chase approached the county line, sheriff's officials said. The suspect stopped his car along Highway 37 and fled into the nearby water and mud, sheriff's officials said.

    The highway was shut down in both directions at Skaggs Island Road as deputies tried to pull the suspect from the water. They asked the public to avoid the area.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices