3 Juveniles Arrested After Union City Police Shooting

Authorities arrested three juvenile suspects, including one who had been injured, following an officer-involved shooting in Union City late Monday night, according to police.

Six officers involved in the shooting escaped unscathed, Union City Police Department Lt. Travis Souza said. The injured suspect was taken to the hospital, but his gunshot injury was not considered to be life-threatening.

Police said officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of E Street and Railroad Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Monday. As the officers attempted to make contact with the vehicle, shots were fired between the occupants in the vehicle and the officers, according to police.

The vehicle fled from the scene, according to police, but stopped a short distance away at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Whipple Road, where the three suspects inside the vehicle ran into the surrounding neighborhoods.

Police said all three suspects were eventually detained and arrested.

Police recovered multiple weapons from the various crime scenes, according to Souza. Specific details regarding the weapons were not immediately disclosed.

The police shooting remains under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

Souza did not immediately explain why the initial traffic stop was carried out.



Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Union City police at (510) 675-5289.