Suspect Sought in 'Unprovoked and Ruthless' Attack on 91-Year-Old Man in Santa Clara - NBC Bay Area
Suspect Sought in 'Unprovoked and Ruthless' Attack on 91-Year-Old Man in Santa Clara

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 45 minutes ago

    Santa Clara Police
    Suspect sketch in attack of elderly man in Santa Clara. (Sept. 26, 2019)

    Santa Clara police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in an "unprovoked and ruthless" attack on a 91-year-old man visiting his widow's grave site.

    The incident was reported 10:42 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Mission City Memorial Park cemetery. Police said a male suspect struck the elderly man on the head from behind with a large rock before. The suspect stole property from the victim and took off on a bike, according to police.

    Responding officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The suspect is described as a man between 35 to 50 years old, standing 5 foot 9 inches to 6 feet tall, with a medium build. Police said the suspect also has slicked back hair, a grey moustache and was wearing a white T-shirt with long black shorts. He was last seen riding a grey and black mountain bike.

    The victim was transported to a hospital.

    Police said the attack appears to be an isolated one. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Nick Richards at 408-615-4814 or anonymously at 408-615-4TIP (4847).

