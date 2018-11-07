Officials Investigate Suspicious Item at Rockridge BART - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Real-Time Election Results
logo_bay_2x

East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Officials Investigate Suspicious Item at Rockridge BART

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live Video from NBC Bay Area

    Two BART stations in Oakland are closed Wednesday afternoon following a report about a suspicious item on one of the trains, according to BART officials.

    MacArthur and Rockridge stations were shut down and there are no train service in the area as police investigate. 

    "We are still awaiting information to see if a bus bridge will be formed and others to let our riders know," BART said on Twitter.

    No further information was immediately available.

     

    Refresh this page for updates on this developing story.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices