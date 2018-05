A Tesla crashed into a Starbucks in Los Gatos. (May 10, 2018)

No injuries are reported after a Tesla crashed into a Starbucks in Los Gatos Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. after the electronic car smashed through the front doors of the coffee shop at 624 Blossom Hill Road, near Highway 85.

The driver is cooperating with a police investigation.

No other information was immediately available.