'The Catch' Stands Forever in Statues Outside Levi's Stadium

A statue outside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara captures Dwight Clark catching a pass from a Joe Montana during a play from 1982 remembered as "The Catch." (Oct. 21, 2018)

In celebration of one of the most iconic moments in franchise history, the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday unveiled two new statues of the late Dwight Clark and Joe Montana capturing them as they 36 years ago when they pulled off "The Catch."

Montana's late toss to a leaping Clark in the back of the end zone during the NFC Championship Game back on Jan. 10, 1982 helped propel the 49ers past the Dallas Cowboys and to the club's first in a series of Super Bowls.

Speaking to the crowd during the unveiling ceremony Sunday morning outside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Montana reflected on the past, at times breaking his appreciation for the honor with some fond memories of the momentous play and his former teammate who died on June 4 after battling ALS.

"If (Clark) was here today, I know what he'd be telling me," Montana said. "He'd be whispering in my ear, 'You know they didn't call it 'The Throw' for a reason.'"

Aside from cracking a few jokes during his speech, Montana did turn serious at times, noting that he and Clark were "great friends throughout life."

"I wish he was here in person," Montana said. "We all miss him a lot. I just want to say thank you on behalf of both of us. It's truly, truly an honor to have these statues and be remembered forever."

The two statues weighing in at 350 pounds apiece are placed 23 yards apart, representing the distance that separated Montana and Clark during the iconic pass.

In addition to the statues, the 49ers on Sunday will have a spot in the end zone marked with an "87" — Clark's number — at the location where he hauled in Montana's throw. San Francisco players have already and will continue to wear "87" stickers on their helmets throughout the season.

NBC Sports Bay Area contributed to this report.