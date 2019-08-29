Three Puppies Stolen From San Francisco Rescue

A San Francisco dog rescue had three puppies stolen Wednesday night along with several of its computers, according to a tweet from SF Animal Care.

The puppies were taken from Family Dog Rescue, 2253 Shafter Ave. Two of the puppies are 4-month-old Huskies, a male and a female; the third puppy is a male pit bull only several weeks old, SF Animal Care said.

A police report was filed, the shelter said.

The huskies have been fixed and microchipped, and though they're not good for breeding, they can still be sold for cash, the shelter said.

The pit bull pup hadn't yet received a microchip and is ill, the shelter said.

A reward was mentioned for the dogs' safe return.