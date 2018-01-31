Tom Hanks' "Let's go Home!" Tweet Sparks Bay Area Buzz

Tom Hanks was in the Bay Area on Tuesday. Hanks, who was born in Concord and went to high school in Oakland wasted no time in showing some love for his old city by posting a picture of the Bay Bridge on Twitter with "Let's go home! Hanx!" tweet.

Hanks was an Oakland Unified School District student, attending Bret Harte Junior High School and Skyline High School where he was in a number of school plays. During his senior year, he also worked as a bellhop at the Oakland Hilton Hotel. After graduating from high school, Hanks attended community college in Hayward, another Bay Area city.

The actor has recently made headlines for being cast as Mr. Rogers from the children's television series Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, in the upcoming film "You Are My Friend," which is inspired by a real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.