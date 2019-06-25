Training Camp Now Just a Month Away for 49ers - NBC Bay Area
Training Camp Now Just a Month Away for 49ers

Kyle Shanahan will open his third training camp as team's head coach on July 26 at training facilities in Santa Clara

By Doug Williams

Published 45 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    Head coach Kyle Shanahan will preside over his third 49ers training camp when it opens officially on July 26 in Santa Clara. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

    The 49ers have announced training camp will open July 26.

    That’s the day veterans and rookies must report to the team’s training facility in Santa Clara. The first official team practice under head coach Kyle Shanahan — entering his third season — is set for July 27. Players will don pads for the first time on July 29.

    The 49ers’ first summer exhibition game will be against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on Aug. 10, followed by games against the Broncos in Denver on Aug. 19, the Chiefs in Kansas City on Aug. 24 and the Chargers at Levi’s Stadium on Aug. 29.

    Two days after the Chargers game the 49ers will have to cut their roster to 53 players in preparation for the regular-season opener in Tampa, Fla., against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 8.

    Rookies and quarterbacks are allowed to report a bit earlier than the July 26 date, for special work. But before participating, rookies must be signed. That means first- second-round picks Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel must agree to deals. They are the only drafted rookies yet to come to terms.

