Treasure Island Music Festival Canceled, No Plans to Return

The Treasure Island Music Festival won't be happening this year and is on hiatus for the foreseeable future, festival organizers announced Monday. (Published 41 minutes ago)

The Treasure Island Music Festival won't be happening this year and is on hiatus for the foreseeable future, festival organizers announced Monday.

Festival promoters Noise Pop and Another Planet Entertainment made the announcement via their website and on social media.

The two-day music festival, founded in 2007, was located on Treasure Island itself until 2016. The festival took a year off in 2017 and relocated to Oakland's Middle Harbor Shoreline Park in 2018. Last year's headliners included A$AP Rocky and Tame Impala.

"Bringing the festival back to life last year following the relocation was a massive undertaking, but with the new issues facing the site location, we feel strongly as though putting on a festival to the degree for which our fans have come to expect over the past decade is simply not possible," the statement said.