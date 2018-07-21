Two Brothers Rescue Man From Car Fire on Bear Creek-Road

Two samaritans rescued a man from a car that caught on fire after a crash in Bear Creek. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man was rescued from a burning car car early Saturday morning after he crashed on Bear Creek Road just south of Highway 17.

Two brothers Ted and Christian Whitney pulled the man, who appeared to have been driving the influence, from his vehicle and the man tried to escape, according to officials.

The Whitneys held the man until California Highway Patrol officers arrived.

Flames from the vehicle extended into the surround brush and forest but Santa Clara County firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 10 minutes.

The driver was transported to a nearby trauma center where he was being investigated for suspicion of DUI, officials said.