Two 'Critical Victims' Rescued From San Francisco Building Fire: Officials
San Francisco

San Francisco

Two 'Critical Victims' Rescued From San Francisco Building Fire: Officials

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    Two "critical victims" were rescued from a building fire in San Francisco Wednesday morning.

    One victim was rescued by a construction worker and another was rescued by firefighters from the second floor of a building near 25th Street and Connecticut Street, according to San Francisco fire officials.

    The second floor of the building was vacant, officials said. It wasn't immediately clear what started the fire.

    The two victims suffered critical injuries and five people were displaced due to the blaze, the fire department's spokesperson told NBC Bay Area.

    No other information was immediately available.

