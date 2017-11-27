A baseball player at UC Berkeley survived a deadly crash on Interstate 80 in San Pablo on Saturday, but four other people in the car he was in were killed, sources tell NBC Bay Area. Pete Suratos reports.

Jared Horn of Napa was driving along Interstate 80 at the San Pablo Dam Road exit when the deadly multi-vehicle crash, which is being investigated as a hit-and-run, occurred. The victims may be members of Horn's family, but authorities did not release the names of any victims.

The suspected driver who caused the deadly wreck has been identified as Fred Lowe of Sacramento, officials said. Lowe has been taken into custody.

"A witness identified the driver, saw him hit the vehicle and leave," CHP Officer Matthew Hammer said. "He relayed the info the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department."



Lowe, 47, was driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI conviction, the CHP said. In addition, he was involved in a second hit-and-run shortly after the fatal crash when he smashed into a parked vehicle near San Pablo Dam Road, right off the El Portal onramp, not far from the original crash site.



Five cars were involved in the original wreck, according to the CHP. The car Horn was driving overturned. He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, but four passengers in his car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Six others, including a child, were also injured in the crash involving five vehicles, according to the CHP.

The freeway was shut down for about seven hours overnight, the CHP said.

The CHP said it typically sees a spike in impaired drivers around the holidays. The department has been operating under what’s called a maximum enforcement period. That means more officers on the highways across the Bay Area, with a goal of keeping people safe.

"In our area, we have a lot of really bad collisions, a lot of fatalities, and so we are really stopping and slowing people down to prevent those collisions," CHP Officer Charlotte Brannon said.

Another issue is drivers and passengers not wearing seatbelts. The CHP said of 27 fatalities a year ago in its jurisdiction, 14 were not wearing seatbelts.

4 Dead Following Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in San Pablo