Kamala Harris on the Yountville Veteran Hostage Situation

"We've seen the worst tragedies, I don't know what it could take in terms of any more tragedies to compel people in United States Congress to have the courage to act," said Kamala Harris regarding the hostage situation at the Yountville Veterans Home. (Published 6 hours ago)

"We've seen the worst tragedies, I don't know what it could take in terms of any more tragedies to compel people in United States Congress to have... See More