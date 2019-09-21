Vigil Held for Murdered Waitress in 1996 Cold Case - NBC Bay Area
Vigil Held for Murdered Waitress in 1996 Cold Case

By Sergio Quintana

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    The friends and family of Priscilla Lewis, who was found murdered in a basement bathroom at her place of work in 1996, gathered Saturday to honor her and to remind people that the case has not been solved. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published 28 minutes ago)

    Four Corners Pizza is the last place where 21-year-old Priscilla Lewis was seen alive 23 years ago. She was a waitress at the pizza restaurant.

    On Sept. 21, 1996 she went outside on her break to have a cigarette. Later that same night her body was found by a co-worker beaten and strangled in a basement bathroom. Police have not found her killer.

    On Saturday Lewis’ family and friends, many of whom had not seen one another in the years since her death, gathered to honor her and hopefully to jog people’s memories so that maybe new clues could help close the case.

    Lewis' friends and family remember her as friendly and outgoing.

    The event will continue until 9 p.m.

    Anyone with information about the cold case is asked to call the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

