Walmart employees in San Bruno walk out on the job and hold a moment of silence for gun violence victims. (Aug. 7, 2019)

About two dozen Walmart employees in San Bruno walked out of work Wednesday to protest gun sales at the company.

The employees at Walmart's E-Commerce headquarters want their parent company to change its ways in light of recent deadly shootings.

Protesters said one of the primary goals of the demonstration is to start a dialogue within the company, one of the world's largest retailers, to stop selling guns.

About 25 employees participated in the protest, which included a moment of silence in honor of gun violence victims.

Walmart issued a statement, saying that it has no current plans to change its policy on firearm sales, despite some of its employees walking out. The retailer is one of the largest gun and ammo dealers in the world.