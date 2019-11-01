Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors grimaces after he was injured in the second half of their game against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on October 30, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry will be out for at least three months after undergoing successful surgery on his broken left hand, the team announced Friday.

Curry suffered the injury after being landed on by Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes during the third quarter of Wednesday night’s 121-110 loss at Chase Center.

The injury throws a wrench into a season rife with challenges for Golden State, a team that already was trying to work around the loss of Klay Thompson for what is expected to be most, if not all of the regular season.

There has been talk of simply mailing in the rest of the 2019-20 campaign and "trusting the process," but owner/CEO Joe Lacob emphatically pushed back on that notion on Thursday.

Players like Jordan Poole, D’Angelo Russell, and Alec Burks will be relied on to pick up the slack in the backcourt in the meantime.

Time will tell how well the Warriors’ young roster can tread water until Curry returns.