Jordan Bell #2 of the Golden State Warriors plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on January 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.

Jordan Bell will not play on Wednesday night in Memphis.

The Warriors announced Wednesday morning they have suspended Bell for one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

At this point, that is all we know.

In 61 appearances this season, Bell is averaging 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds.

It sounds like Bell will be available for Friday's game at Minnesota.