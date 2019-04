San Jose Water Company crews are at the scene of a water main break near Hedding and N 10th Street. (April 4, 2019)

San Jose Water Company crews are at the scene of a water main break near Mineta San Jose International Airport early Thursday morning.

The break was reported around 2 a.m. near E Hedding and N 10th Street and crews have since then been attempting to repair.

No additional information was immediately available.