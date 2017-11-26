Beathard Injured Late, 49ers Lose Ninth Straight to Seahawks

C.J. Beathard #3 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by Frank Clark #75 of the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA – The window might be closing on the Seattle Seahawks, but Pete Carroll’s team showed it still has more than enough to keep its dominant streak against the 49ers alive.

The Seahawks were playing without injured defensive stalwarts Richard Sherman, Cam Chancellor and Cliff Avril, but it made no difference Sunday at Levi’s Stadium as Seattle kept pace in its quest for an NFC playoff spot.

C.J. Beathard sustained an injury late in the game and the 49ers’ offense could not get anything going. Russell Wilson flashed enough of his magic to pace the Seahawks to a 24-13 victory – a ninth consecutive win over the 49ers.

But, at least, Jimmy Garoppolo finally got a chance to showcase his skills.

San Francisco 49ers 2017-2018 Season Highlights



The 49ers hung close in Week 2 in Seattle before losing 12-9. In eight quarters, the 49ers did not score a touchdown against the Seahawks this season until Garoppolo entered in the final minute.

The 49ers’ last victory over Seattle came in December 2013, the last time the teams played at Candlestick Park. The 49ers have just 10 wins in four seasons at Levi’s Stadium. The Seahawks (7-4) have won four times at the 49ers’ home stadium.

Beathard, making his fifth consecutive start, completed just 22 of 38 passes for 201 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked three times and Seattle’s pass rush hit him 13 times.

Garoppolo, whom the 49ers acquired in an Oct. 31 trade with New England, entered the game late with 1:07 remaining when Beathard went down with an injury.

Garoppolo scrambled for 4 yards and a first down on his first play. And he completed both pass attempts, including an 18-yard touchdown to Louis Murphy on the final play.

Meanwhile, Wilson continued to show his ability to frustrate any would-be tackler – and the 49ers had many would-be tackler. He side-stepped the pass rush to avoid any sacks and completed 20 of 34 passes for 228 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

The 49ers (1-10) return to action next week on the road against the Chicago Bears

TAYLOR TURNOVER

The play was officially ruled an interception for Beathard, but there was little doubt that the blame goes to slot receiver Trent Taylor. Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner ripped the ball from Taylor’s possession after an apparent completion. The turnover provided the Seahawks with the ball at the 49ers’ 16-yard line in the second quarter. Two plays later, Wilson scored on a 2-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

THIS ‘N’ THAT

--The 49ers lost special-teams ace Raheem Mostert for the second half of the game with a knee injury.

--Newly acquired defensive linemen Sheldon Day and Cassius Marsh both saw significant action after coming to the 49ers less than a week earlier. The 49ers claimed Day off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday and Marsh from New England on Tuesday.

--Rookie Erik Magnuson made his second NFL start. He took over at right tackle for Trent Brown, who was ruled out for the game due to a shoulder injury he sustained in practice on Thursday.

--The 49ers turned to newly acquired Antone Exum to fill in at free safety in place of Adrian Colbert, who was pressed into action after season-ending injuries to Jimmy Ward and Jaquiski Tartt. Exum appeared to be out of position on Wilson’s 17-yard touchdown throw to tight end Nick Vannett in the third quarter. The play gave Seattle a 14-6 lead.

--The Seahawks stretched their lead to 21-6 early in the fourth quarter on Wilson’s 1-yard scoring pass to tight end Jimmy Graham.

--Both quarterbacks completed just 50 percent of their pass attempts in the first half. Wilson was 8 of 19 for 80 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 32.8. Beathard was 10 of 20 for 109 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception and a passer rating of 45.6.

--The 49ers’ best offensive series of the first half came late in the first half when Beathard completed a 29-yard pass to Taylor to help set up Robbie Gould’s 38-yard field goal to cut the Seattle lead to 7-3.

Gould pulled the 49ers to within 7-6 early in the third quarter on his 42-yard field goal, which capped a 10-play, 51-yard drive.

--Safety Eric Reid provided the 49ers with a spark early with his interception of Wilson while running in coverage against tight end Jimmy Graham. Reid shared the 49ers lead with two interceptions with linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong, whom the 49ers waived on Friday.

--Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who had two catches for 57 yards, left the game in the third quarter with a foot injury.