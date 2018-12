Mysterious object seen in the California sky late Wednesday. (Dec. 19, 2018)

A mysterious object seen in the California sky late Wednesday sent a flurry of people searching for answers.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the United States Air Force at NORAD Headquarters at Peterson AFB in Colorado, who said they are investigating the reports.

There is no threat to Canada and the United States at this time, NORAD said.

Updates to come.

Check out photos and videos of the mysterious object below: