A wildfire Thursday afternoon is threatening structures in Lake County, officials said.

The blaze has prompted an evacuation order for residents of Riviera West, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities are advising resident to leave the area by road to the south toward Kit's Corner. A shelter is being established at Kelseyville High School, 5480 Main Street in Kelseyville.

Firefighters said the blaze, burning at Soda Bay and Gulf roads, has burned at least 10 acres. Another fire is reported in the area just south off Riviera West.

No other information was immediately available.