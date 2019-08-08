Wildfire Threatens Structures, Prompts Evacuations in Lake County - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
California Wildfires

California Wildfires

Coverage of brush fires across the state

Wildfire Threatens Structures, Prompts Evacuations in Lake County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    From Abandoned to Adopted
    NBC
    File image.

    A wildfire Thursday afternoon is threatening structures in Lake County, officials said.

    The blaze has prompted an evacuation order for residents of Riviera West, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

    Authorities are advising resident to leave the area by road to the south toward Kit's Corner. A shelter is being established at Kelseyville High School, 5480 Main Street in Kelseyville.

    Firefighters said the blaze, burning at Soda Bay and Gulf roads, has burned at least 10 acres. Another fire is reported in the area just south off Riviera West.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices