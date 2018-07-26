Woman Arrested for Attempted Kidnapping in Mountain View

Schauntel Gomez, 31, was arrested Thursday after she allegedly attempted to kidnap a toddler in Mountain View. (July 26, 2018)

A woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly attempted to kidnap a toddler in Mountain View.

Mountain View Police officers responded to reports of an attempted kidnap on the 400 block of Fairmont Avenue around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, a woman claimed a woman wearing a mask approached her, her daughter, and her grandchild and told them she was there to take the child.

As the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Schauntel Gomez, reached for the baby, the grandmother intervened and Gomez hit the grandmother in the head and threatened the child’s mother before driving away in a Toyota Camry.

An immediate search of the neighborhood was unsuccessful but officers were able to spot Gomez’ vehicle in the Shell gas station parking lot on Rengstorff Avenue and Central Expressway around 2 a.m. the following day.

Gomez’ was arrested for attempted kidnapping, criminal threats, battery and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers searched her vehicle and detained her at a traffic stop.

"We were moments away from a potential tragedy involving an innocent child, and an at-large suspect capable such a heinous act was very concerning," said Chief Max Bosel. "I’m incredibly thankful that the child was not hurt, that the mother quickly notified us, and I am very proud of the teamwork and tenacity of Mountain View’s patrol officers and detectives that led to this case being resolved within hours of its report."



