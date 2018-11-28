A woman who was trying to retrieve clothing donations from a recycling container died when she became trapped between the container's doors Wednesday morning, Petaluma police said.

Police found the unresponsive woman trapped head first in the large green recycling box when they arrived at 5155 Old Redwood Highway around 6:40 a.m. Lt. Tim Lyons said the woman's air supply may have been cut off when she was crushed around the neck.

Officers tried to free the woman while Petaluma Fire Department crews checked for signs of life but the woman was dead, Lyons said.

There was no evidence the death was anything but a tragic accident, police said. Her identity will be released pending notification of her family.

Some neighboring parking lots and a portion of Old Redwood Highway were closed during the police response.

Any witnesses in the case are asked to call Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372.