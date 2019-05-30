Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly sexually battered a woman running on the Los Altos-Palo Alto Bike Path behind Terman Park. (May 30, 2019)

The Palo Alto Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly sexually battered a woman running on the Los Altos-Palo Alto Bike Path behind Terman Park Wednesday morning.

The woman, who is in her twenties, reported the incident around 7:45 a.m. She said she was running south toward Los Altos Avenue from Arastradero Road when a man ran past her and slapped her on her buttocks area.

The victim yelled at the suspect, but the man kept running. Police searched the area but were unable to find him.

He is described as a white man in his early twenties, about 6 feet, 3 inches tall with long brown hair. He was wearing a grey shirt with "STAFF" written on the back and black basketball shorts.

Police ask anyone with information to call the 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.