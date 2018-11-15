A Cal Fire crew member's dashcam captures Helen Thomas (inset) wheeling herself down the road after she crawled out of her house to escape the Camp Fire. (Nov. 15, 2018)

"I thought I was going to die. I really did."

Those are the words of Helen Thomas, a 62-year-old stroke victim who uses a wheelchair and somehow managed to get herself out of her home as flames from the Camp Fire closed in.

Thomas threw her wheelchair down her front steps and crawled on her hands and knees to get out of the house. She then managed to get back into her wheelchair and pushed herself down the road until a firefighter spotted her and helped her to safety.

Thomas said she didn’t think she’d ever make it out the Camp Fire alive.

Jodi Hernandez has the full story in the above video.