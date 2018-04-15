Woman's Body Found at Elementary School in Napa: Police - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Woman's Body Found at Elementary School in Napa: Police

By Bay City News

Published 2 hours ago

    Napa PD
    Napa police investigate a woman's body found at Irene M. Snow Elementary School on Sunday. (April 15, 2018)

    Napa police reported that a woman's body was found at Irene M. Snow Elementary School on Sunday.

    Police are investigating the death and said her identity has not been confirmed. Officers said there is no threat to public safety.

    Napa Valley Unified School District administrators told police that the school was not open during or before the time the death occurred.

    The school will likely be open on Monday, according to police.

    Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Detective Garrett Wade at gwade@cityofnapa.org or (707) 257-9509.

