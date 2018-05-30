Woman's Body Found at SF General Hospital Building: Sources

A woman's body was found inside a stairwell at San Francisco General Hospital. (May 30, 2018)

A woman's body was found in a stairwell at a San Francisco General Hospital building, sources confirmed to NBC Bay Area Wednesday.

The building is an electrical facility at the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.



In December 2014, the family of a SF General Hospital patient who went missing for more than two weeks before being found dead in a stairwell at the facility settled a lawsuit for $3 million.

Lynne Spalding, 57, was admitted on Sept. 19, 2013, to San Francisco General Hospital with a bladder infection. When Spalding was admitted, doctors concluded that she was disoriented and weak and ordered constant monitoring.

Spalding's death sparked multiple investigations focusing on communication failures between the hospital and sheriff's deputies who provide security and conducted the search for Spalding.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.