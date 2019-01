A camera at the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza captured a person driving the wrong way early Thursday morning, narrowly avoiding other vehicles approaching the toll booths.

Footage from just after 4 a.m. showed the driver cross over multiple westbound lanes at the toll plaza, dodge other vehicles while hugging a row of lane dividers and slowly disappear into the darkness.

It is not clear what prompted the driver to navigate across the toll plaza in the wrong direction.