Doorbell camera footage at a home in Maryland captured a young "vampire" committing a selfless act -- when he discovered an empty candy bowl, he put some of his own candy in it for the next trick-or-treater. (Published 10 minutes ago)

A young Halloween “vampire” from Maryland received praise online for doing something trick-or-treaters don’t usually do – putting candy into the bowl.

A doorbell video showed Jackson Hodges walk up to the house and, seeing that the candy bowl was empty, take candy from his bag and put it into the bowl for the next trick-or-treaters.

The homeowner said Hodges’s selfless act gives him hope that there are still amazing people in the world.