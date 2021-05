The Super Blood Moon made its appearance in the early morning sky above the Bay Area during the lunar eclipse Wednesday, May 26, and NBC Bay Area had it covered with images from reporter Scott Budman and photojournalist Jarrod Gustin.

Here's a look at what Budman and Gustin captured overnight from the South Bay:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Thank you for skygazing with me this morning!

Enjoy the red moon!#LunarEclipse2021 #supermoon pic.twitter.com/bVBkqIsUve — scott budman (@scottbudman) May 26, 2021

Jarrod Gustin/NBC Bay Area

Jarrod Gustin/NBC Bay Area

Jarrod Gustin/NBC Bay Area

Only a sliver left of the moon in the sky..#LunarEclipse2021 #supermoon pic.twitter.com/HG7RLEUavr — scott budman (@scottbudman) May 26, 2021