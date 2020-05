Firefighters rescued at least a dozen people Monday morning in a two-alarm blaze at a condo complex in Hayward, according to fire officials.

The fire ignited at the 51-unit Valle Vista Terrace complex in the 29300 block of Dixon Street, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to one unit, but other units had severe water damage, fire officials said.

It was not known how many residents were displaced by the damage.