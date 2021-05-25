Year After George Floyd's Killing, Oakland NAACP Renews Call for Police Reform

Marking a year since a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, the Oakland branch of the NAACP on Tuesday convened a series of speakers, including Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, renewing the call for police reform.

During the ceremony at Youth Uprising, NAACP President George Holland Sr. called on Americans to wake up to what’s happening across the country, saying democracy is at stake with the Republican-led change in voter laws in various states.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

George Floyd’s murder was a catalyst to let the world know about what Holland describes as uncontrolled police violence in America for many many years. He said it needs to stop, and this country needs to come together.

"There are good cops, and there are bad cops," Holland said. "If you do something bad, it's got to be really bad if you get convicted."

Floyd's family was set to visit the White House on Tuesday with the hope of continuing a push for police reform with a bill that bears Floyd’s name.

Floyd’s cousin said they hope her family’s loss can somehow make things better for others.