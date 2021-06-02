ac transit

AC Transit to Reduce Onboard Distancing Requirement From 6 Feet to 3 Feet

The transition from 6 feet to 3 feet will take effect Monday

By Bay City News

Getty Images

The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will reduce the physical distancing requirement aboard its buses to 3 feet starting next week.

The transition from 6 feet to 3 feet will take effect Monday, according to AC Transit, and is a result of falling coronavirus cases and increased vaccination in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The transit agency has mandated that riders keep 6 feet of distance between each other since March 2020.

reopening the bay area 17 hours ago

San Francisco Businesses Face Hurdles in Preparing for June 15 State Reopening

vaccine May 30

More States Ease Lingering Virus Rules as Vaccine Rates Rise

The reduction in minimum distance will enable AC Transit to double its rider capacity on all of its bus types. Previously, the agency's standard buses could only carry 10 riders while its largest buses could only carry 24 riders.

Riders who live in the same household are not subject to the distancing requirement, according to AC Transit. All buses are also equipped with free face coverings, hand sanitizer and air filters to improve air flow and ventilation.

Riders can find up-to-date bus schedules at https://www.actransit.org.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

ac transitcoronavirusCOVID-19coming back from covid
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us