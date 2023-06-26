Adoptable Dogs Need Urgent Help

Oakland Animal Services shelter is beyond capacity and asking for urgent adoptions. If no suitable placement is found, pets are scheduled to be euthanized as early as Tuesday, June 27.

For a list of dogs needing urgent help click here.

For all adoptable dogs click here.

For all adoptable cats click here.

If you are a 501(c)(3) rescue organization who can commit to taking any of these dogs into your program, please reach out to oastransfers@oaklandca.gov.

If you are interested in adopting, and the dog is listed below as “eligible for adoption or transfer”, please come in during open adoption hours Thursdays 12-7pm, Fridays to Sundays 12-3pm, to complete our adoption process as described here.

For more information about these dogs or if you have any questions, visit the OAS At Risk Dogs Facebook page.