36th Annual AIDS Walk Held in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

Hundreds of people gathered in Golden Gate Park Sunday for the San Francisco AIDS Walk.

The 5K raises money for AIDS programs and treatment.

Vicky Blake, a community activist who is HIV positive, says its important to educate the next generation about the life-threatening condition.

“It’s important for me dearly because it wasn’t offered to me when I was a young lady,” Blake said. “When I was going through trauma. There was none of this information given to me as a you girl. So, I give all my energy to young women.”

The San Francisco AIDS Walk has been a tradition since 1987, raising more than $90 million dollars. This year’s event raised $994,457 for services in the Bay Area.